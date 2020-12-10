|
DBS Hong Kong launches DBS digibanking

Thursday 10 December 2020 13:03 CET | News

DBS Hong Kong has launched the ‘this is DBS digibanking’ solution meant to support SMEs with the digital tools they need to execute their business.

DBS Hong Kong is enabling SMEs to set up a new business account digitally in as quickly as three working days. SMEs can also access collateral-free financing and manage their business from a personalised screen.

Key features include:

  • Digital business account opening;

  • Applicant can use DBS online banking platform (IDEAL) to track all application status using their mobile/email;

  • Personalised view of online banking transactions;

  • Check trade finance application status;

  • Customised FX watchlist, with real-time FX transactions;

  • Online application process for business loans of up to HK USD 8 million.

The digital business account opening solution is initially available to SMEs incorporated and with a registered address in Hong Kong, with up to four directors and no corporate shareholders, and all with valid Hong Kong permanent identity cards.

More: Link


