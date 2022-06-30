Subscribe
DAS Seguros upgrades its subscription platform

Thursday 30 June 2022 12:44 CET | News

Spain-based insurance company DAS Seguros has upgraded its platform 'Valora Tu Inquilino', the tool for managing non-payment of rent insurance for mediators and collaborators, according to Seguro News.

 

With this solution, which combines Open Banking technology and Artificial Intelligence, DAS Seguros manages to offer an improved sales experience. This new upgrade, based on the opinion of the mediation and real estate collaborators who use it, seeks to improve subscription processes and provide greater added value to both users and customers, facilitating the commercial work of the more than 2,000 professionals who used it before.

Now, Valora Tu Inquilino reportedly allows users a better view of operations and their status, generate quotes quicker and easier, assess operations and, therefore, issue policies, reducing contracting time. Likewise, it allows users to issue policies in a timely manner using bank reading that eliminates the payroll management of potential tenants, saving time since the technology allows a direct connection with the tenant's bank. All this is accessible from all devices and in a totally secure environment, Seguro News reports.

This new design supposedly increases operational control efficiency and response times for all parts of the process, thereby optimising the user experience. The update, which will come into force on 11 July 2022, comes with the following improvements:

  • Faster and more comfortable scoring

  • Easier tenant acceptance

  • Upload documentation prior to consent

  • Greater visibility and order of quotes and their status

  • Automatic modification of quotes


More: Link


Keywords: product upgrade, online platform, insurance
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: DAS
Countries: Spain
