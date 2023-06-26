Danske Bank partners Infosys to support its digital transformation

Through this partnership, Infosys will support the bank’s digital transformation initiatives and will help it achieve its strategic goals involving better customer experiences, more efficient operations, and a modernised technology framework powered by next-gen solutions. The collaboration will also involve Infosys’ acquisition of Danske Bank’s IT centre in India which employs 1,400 people. Infosys plans to improve IT operations by leveraging Infosys Topaz, which is an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms that support operations.
In the company press release, Danske Bank representatives talked about their Forward ’28 strategy, which will include a series of investments in digitalisation and technology, as well as plans to further develop the bank’s customer-facing digital solutions. They also mentioned their recent collaboration with Infosys and highlighted the company’s tools, experience, and expertise, all of which can be used to support Danske Bank in accelerating its transformation with cloud and AI solutions.
Officials from Infosys revealed their goals to work with Danske Bank to improve its core business with better digital, cloud and data capabilities and help it create more value for its customers.
This isn’t the first time that Infosys has shown an interest in the Nordic region. The company also acquired BASE Life Science in Denmark, as well as Fluido in Finland. It also opened a new proximity centre in Gothenburg, Sweden, and in Oslo, Norway.
Danske Bank specialises in offering advisory services, expertise and financial solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organisations to help them realise their ambitions and potential.
In May 2023, Dankse Bank partnered with Norway-based Axeptia Credit Intelligence to expand the reach of its services in its services Denmark, Sweden, and Finland. Specifically, the deal aimed to give business customers from Sweden, Finland, and Denmark the possibility to keep track of who owes money to their company, as well as of the way users pay their invoices to the company, all in an easier and more efficient way.
By using the Axeptia service, companies can benefit from reduced customer and user risk by receiving insight and alerts that allow them to act proactively. The platform also enables them to keep control over their client’s portfolios and improve liquidity. The tool can be accessed by downloading the application or through Danske Bank’s financial platform for business clients, which is called District.
