Curve partners with Credit Kudos

Friday 23 April 2021 14:47 CET | News

Fintech Curve has partnered with challenger credit reference agency Credit Kudos to bolster its upcoming Klarna-rival, Curve Credit, according to AltFi.

The partnership will see Kudos assessing the affordability and creditworthiness of customers who apply for Curve Credit. Curve Credit has been in development since 2020 when Curve rolled out an internal alpha among its employees. The service will let customers split payments from any of their cards into instalments spread over three, six, or nine months.

Playing on Curve’s ‘Go Back in Time’ feature, customers will also be able to split payments up to 90 days after they’ve bought something. Last year Curve also picked Thought Machine to power its lending platform.


Keywords: fintech, credit scoring, partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
