|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Curve and Plaid team up

Wednesday 16 December 2020 13:53 CET | News

Fintech Plaid has joined forces with Curve to help give people in the UK a holistic view of their money, make the most of their spending, and improve their overall financial wellbeing.

Curve consolidates the entire physical wallet (debit, credit and loyalty cards) into a single smart card and app. The only card customers need to carry—and the only PIN they need to remember—Curve offers a host of benefits, including spending notifications and categorisation, plus the ability to earn instant 1% cashback at the likes of Amazon, Uber, Netflix, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco. Customers can also swap spend to a different card in the app for up to 90 days after a purchase was made.

Curve customers will be able to gather all their cards, see and spend their money in the same place. Plaid’s technology will enable Curve customers to connect their payment accounts at nearly all financial institutions in the UK, in addition to the cards they’ve linked. Curve will also provide real-time account balances for every linked credit and debit card, which will automatically be refreshed upon signing into the app. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Plaid, Curve, finance management, spending, financial wellbeing, categorisation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like