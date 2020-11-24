|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Current raises USD 131 mln in series C funding

Friday 27 November 2020 13:19 CET | News

US-based challenger bank Current has announced it has raised USD 131 million in Series C funding, led by Tiger Global Management.

The additional financing brings Current to over USD 180 million in total funding to date and gives the company a valuation of USD 750 million. The round also brought in new investors Sapphire Ventures and Avenir. Existing investors returned for the Series C, as well, including Foundation Capital, Wellington Management Company and QED.

Current began as a teen debit card controlled by parents, but expanded to offer personal checking accounts in 2019, using the same underlying banking technology. The service today competes with a range of mobile banking apps, offering features like free overdrafts, no minimum balance requirements, fast direct deposits, instant spending notifications, banking insights, check deposits using your phone’s camera, and other now-standard baseline features for challenger banks.

In August 2020, Current debuted a points rewards program in an effort to better differentiate its service from the competition, which now includes Google Pay. The additional funds will be used to further develop and expand Current’s mobile banking offerings.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Current, funding, challenger bank, neobank, digital banking, mobile banking, Tiger Global Management, investors, debit card,
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like