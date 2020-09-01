|
Credit Sesame uses digital banking platform Sesame Cash to roll out cash back offers

Wednesday 9 September 2020 14:25 CET | News

US-based credit service company Credit Sesame has launched Cash Back Offers from Sesame Cash, the company’s digital banking platform. 

According to Credit Sesame, customers may now earn up to 15% cashback instantly at thousands of local and national merchants by paying with their Sesame Cash debit card. According to Credit Sesame staff, cash back rewards are important in the current context as many consumers continue to face financial hardship and government programmes expire.

Credit Sesame will continue to roll out new features and resources designed to help consumers manage and grow their cash and credit together, including a smart bill pay service, savings roundup of transactions to save or pay down debt, mobile device protection, and more.

