Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Credit Kudos, PwC to develop Open Banking sandbox

Friday 22 May 2020 12:57 CET | News

Credit Kudos, a UK-based challenger credit bureau, has partnered with PwC to build a digital banking ecosystem sandbox.

In the world of fintech, ‘sandbox’ means a place for emerging fintechs to test their new models without fear of violating financial regulation. Credit Kudos is a FCA-regulated fintech that offers an alternative way to measure creditworthiness using open banking data instead of historical borrowing information. 

Through using Credit Kudos’ platform, banks and financial institutions can redefine their lending strategies and approaches with alternative decisioning models and products. PwC’s digital banking ecosystem is a relevant part in the banking sector as the open banking data gains momentum, according to altfi.com.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Credit Kudos, PwC, digital banking, sandbox, open banking, fintech, financial regulation, lending strategies, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like