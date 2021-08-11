|
Credit Karma Money launches bill features to improve credit scores

Wednesday 11 August 2021 10:49 CET | News

Credit Karma Money, a single destination within Credit Karma for spending and saving, has launched bill discovery, tracking, and upcoming payment reminders. 

This feature is designed to help members with Credit Karma Money Spend accounts stay on top of their bills, manage their cash flow, and improve their credit scores. Credit Karma now has greater insight into members’ daily spending, their savings, and their bill payment obligations. 

Through these features, members with Credit Karma Money Spend accounts have the option to link the accounts discovered in their TransUnion credit report. Once members link their credit accounts, they will be able to track upcoming bills, including outstanding balances, minimum payment amounts, and payment due dates, directly within the Credit Karma app.

Members will receive notifications about upcoming bills to decrease their chances of missing a payment, which can often have a negative impact on their credit scores. Members can also have bill payments withdrawn from their account by providing account details to the biller and granting them permission to debit the bill amount.


