Credem, CRIF partner for account aggregation and PFM services

Specifically, Credem intends to offer a solution that allows a complete and intelligent management of personal finances, also through the activation of the Account Aggregation and Personal Financial Management (PFM) services.
With this new solution, which joins a broader framework of initiatives for the evolution of the digital ecosystem, Credem wants to support its customers in managing their daily expenses by providing valuable information in a simple, user friendly, and also multi-bank way (aggregating information from all customer current accounts). In fact, the service facilitates the management of financial activities, for example the control of expenses by category or the setting of personal budgets.
There will be features in the evolution that will help users reach their financial and life goals faster, such as saving funds to send their children to college or buying a new home or car. The solution will be immediately integrated into Credem's new mobile banking APP and subsequently also included in the Internet banking platform. CRIF supported Credem with targeted advice to bring the first functions ashore.
The launch of the Account Aggregation function, after a first pilot, took place in May 2022 and, in the first weeks alone, has already seen over 2,000 active users. The solution leverages a categorisation engine, based on artificial intelligence technology, ‘trained’ on over 5 million current accounts and 1 billion transactions, which classifies – on the basis of the proprietary CRIF taxonomy – each current account transaction into a expense or income category. Developed on ad hoc deep artificial neural networks, the algorithm has an accuracy of 94%, reportedly higher than the market average.
As regards the Personal Financial Management service, Credem will proceed with the gradual launch starting from the 2 macro functions:
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions