Cred to apply for account aggregator licence in India

Dreamplug AA Tech Solutions, an entity it incorporated in January 2020, is seeking to apply for an account aggregator licence, according to regulatory filings. An account aggregator (AA) is a type of RBI regulated entity that helps an individual securely and digitally access and share information from one financial institution they have an account with to any other regulated financial institution in the AA network.
A payments aggregator enables merchants to receive digital payments from multiple platforms without having to enter into individual tie-ups with service providers. Its latest regulatory filings show that the company has incorporated Dreamplug PayTech Solutions to acquire the payments aggregator licence.
The company is reportedly in talks with global investors currently to raise up to USD 350 million as part of a fresh funding round, which is expected to increase the fintech firm's valuation to over USD 6 billion, multiple people aware of the discussions confirmed to ET.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions