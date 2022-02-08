Coupl neobank launches in India

Coupl wants to create financially empowered couples. The digital bank allows users to set up joint accounts and manage their money together, including savings, expenses and investments. The fintech says it is building banking products for the 200 million millennial couples across the world.
The Bangalore-based fintech claims to be backed by Entrepreneur First and angel investors from the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors. Customers can create savings pots, implement savings rules, add money together and track goals on the app.
The Coupl card can be used for all shared expenses and the app provides analytics and insights into spending habits. Users can also set up recurring payments and claim rewards when they spend. The app also provides for wealth management, bringing together investments, loans, and insurance in one place.
A virtual assistant can provide insights into spending and saving trends, as well as create a personalised budget for every couple. Interested customers are invited to join the waitlist, which is now open for pre-registration.
