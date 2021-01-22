Contis, Pin4 partner for the UK and European markets

The cash in question can be instantly collected at any enabled ATM, including any of 12,000 Cardtronics ATMs across the UK, without the need for a card or pre-registration. With the Pin4 Cash solution, money can be delivered safely and securely to customers via a simple text message. For Contis’ community banking division - Engage - which works closely with the Credit Union movement, it will deliver access to cash and emergency payments. It will help overcome the challenges of restricted opening hours and limitations to movement for many families most affected by the pandemic.
As part of this partnership, Contis will be a clearing and settlement partner for Pin4 in the UK and exclusively across Europe. Once the platform integration work is complete, Contis’ 250+ clients will have the option of including Pin4 functionality to deliver cash services to their end-customers through the Contis platform.
