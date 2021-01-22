|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Contis, Pin4 partner for the UK and European markets

Friday 22 January 2021 14:41 CET | News

Europe-based Banking-as-a Service and payments provider Contis has partnered with global fintech Pin4 to enable account holders to access cash via their mobile phones.

The cash in question can be instantly collected at any enabled ATM, including any of 12,000 Cardtronics ATMs across the UK, without the need for a card or pre-registration. With the Pin4 Cash solution, money can be delivered safely and securely to customers via a simple text message. For Contis’ community banking division - Engage - which works closely with the Credit Union movement, it will deliver access to cash and emergency payments. It will help overcome the challenges of restricted opening hours and limitations to movement for many families most affected by the pandemic. 

As part of this partnership, Contis will be a clearing and settlement partner for Pin4 in the UK and exclusively across Europe. Once the platform integration work is complete, Contis’ 250+ clients will have the option of including Pin4 functionality to deliver cash services to their end-customers through the Contis platform. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Contis, Pin4, UK, Europe, BaaS, payments, fintech, cashless, ATM, Cardtronics, cash solution, banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like