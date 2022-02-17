Comdirect launches sustainable robo advisor

In 2017, comdirect entered the market with the cominvest robo advisor. Now, in addition to the existing cominvest classic, there is also the sustainable offer of digital asset management with cominvest green, which has adopted the original cominvest core feature. The selection of ETFs at cominvest green is not only based on the existing strict quality standards, but also on ecological, social, and ethical aspects (ESG criteria). In order to be included in the investment selection of cominvest green, ESG minimum ratings, strict exclusions from controversial economic activities, and a sustainable fund policy of the issuer are prerequisites.
Diversification is ensured through a broad diversification in ETFs and ETCs covering the major global asset classes in the market. cominvest green offers portfolio composition tailored to the respective risk profile, permanent monitoring of the investment, and automatic adjustment to the market situation by the algorithms. Investing with cominvest green is possible from as little as EUR 3000 and after making a one-off investment, customers can set up a cominvest savings plan with a savings rate of EUR 100 or more.
