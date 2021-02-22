|
Cloudentity teams with Axway to deliver zero-trust authorisation for Open Banking

Monday 22 February 2021 13:50 CET | News

Identity-aware authorisation and application security solutions provider Cloudentity has announced a new partnership with application programming interface integrations platform provider Axway to deliver zero-trust authorisation for Open Banking services.

Open Banking services are the use of APIs to enable third-party developers to build applications and services around a financial institution. The gist of the idea is to deliver greater financial transparency options for account holders ranging from open data to private data.

Levering Cloudentity’s dynamic authorisation automated governance and machine learning
technology, the integrated solution automates the onboarding of APIs and cloud services on the Amplify platform.

With the partnership, APIs and services are protected with fine-grained progressive consent and pre-built Open Banking consent flows, providing pre-configured dynamic access control policies that meet the specific needs of open banking standards around the world. Those standards include the European Union Payment Services Directive, U.K. Open Banking, Australia’s Consumer Data Standards and the Financial Data Exchange.

The integrated solution is said to also automate the protection of APIs and cloud services on the Amplify platform to deliver on the promise of secure Open Banking with dynamic authorisation. 


Keywords: Cloudentity, Axway, Open Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
Banking & Fintech

