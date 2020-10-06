|
Clearhaus partners with UK-based fintech GR8PAY

Tuesday 6 October 2020

Denmark-based financial institution Clearhaus has partnered with GR8PAY to provide online payments technology, as the fintech aims Europe expansion.

At its core, GR8PAY is a payment gateway that offers payment infrastructure to online businesses and web developers. Although GR8PAY was founded in April 2020, it has already found a way to differentiates itself from the likes of Stripe and PayPal by having built the developer portal Pay2Code.

GR8PAY is currently operating exclusively in the UK but plans to expand to mainland Europe within the coming months of 2020, according to the official press release.

