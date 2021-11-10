|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

CLARK acquires finanzen Group through share swap with Allianz X

Wednesday 10 November 2021 14:33 CET | News

Germany-based insurtech CLARK has announced the integration of the insurance and financial product information platform finanzen Group

CLARK is acquiring the finanzen Group through a share swap with Allianz X, which will become CLARK's largest minority shareholder. CLARK, however, will remain completely independent in Germany and Austria. Existing investors such as White Star Capital, Tencent and Yabeo, as well as new investors such as Eldridge and Kreos, provided the capital for the purchase price, which was paid in addition to the share swap.

While the finanzen Group specialises in generating insurance prospects, CLARK advises its customers on choosing the best insurance. By combining the two business models, CLARK will look after its customers along the entire value chain. From the initial interest in buying to searching for information to selecting the right tariff. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, investment, insurance, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like