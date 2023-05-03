Citi expands collaboration with TIS

Through Citi, joint clients are now enabled access to TIS’ cash forecasting and working capital platform, bettering Citi’s end-to-end solutions suite across its global banking network.
Based on the information detailed in the press release, the relationship expansion is a result of the joint successes of Citi and TIS in assisting companies with becoming increasingly digital, efficient, and automated in managing cash and working capital. TIS offers a platform with extensive data analytics and simplified workflows looking to drive enterprise cash management, forecasting, and working capital optimisation. Additionally, smart logic enables users with detailed insights into their cash flows, invoicing cycles, payment trends, and vendor behaviour at a global scale.
Following this expansion, Citi clients are to gain simplified and direct access to TIS’s platform, in addition to Citi’s banking network and global cash management and working capital solution suite. Companies can leverage the insights provided by TIS via Citi to optimise liquidity in an increasingly effective manner, strategically manage working capital deployment across suppliers and customers alike, and better treasury funding and investing activities.
Commenting on the news, Stephen Randall, Global Head of Liquidity Management Services at Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions advised that against the challenging global environment, corporate treasuries and finance teams have a focus on improving liquidity and working capital management.
Per their statement, the TIS platform available through Citi helps supplement the company’s solutions by integrating with client ERP systems to help provide dynamic visibility over working capital, cash forecasts, and increased decision support for strategic liquidity and working capital optimisation. Per the announcement, Citi’s global network assists companies with capturing and centralising liquidity to fund working capital needs and redeploy excess liquidity.
When talking about the benefits brought forth by the collaboration to TIS and Citi clients, Chris Calhoun, CEO of Americas at TIS advised that the strengthening of the relationship with Citi has helped create advantages for a multitude of treasury and finance professionals leveraging their services.
Citi and TIS together look to help advance the client treasury journey from historic reporting to predicting a business’s upcoming cash position and working capital needs via a fully automated, integrated, and intuitive workflow.
