Cinkciarz.pl (Conotoxia) converts to a joint stock company

The company is currently preparing the necessary documentation to secure a banking licence within the European Union. This licence will enable it to offer upgraded financial security to its customers and provide access to advanced banking products.
Once the banking licence is obtained, all customer funds will be protected by the Bank Guarantee Fund, ensuring a high level of security. This protection offers additional assurance to customers, confirming that their funds are safe. Furthermore, the company is requesting that users refrain from filing claims in court, as such actions could impede its reorganisation efforts and delay the restoration of full functionality. The company works towards resuming services as soon as possible, however, it still needs time to prepare the necessary paperwork and establish new procedures.
This process marks a significant evolution in the structure and operation of a business. This shift allows the company to raise capital by issuing shares to investors, who in turn become partial owners. With a broader base of shareholders, the company can access the financial resources needed for expansion, innovation, and competitiveness in the market.
Furthermore, becoming a JSC often increases the company's credibility and transparency, as it adheres to stricter regulatory standards and governance practices. This transformation can also pave the way for listing on stock exchanges, providing liquidity to investors and potentially increasing the company's market value. Transitioning to a joint-stock company is a strategic move that can drive growth and open new opportunities for the business. Moreover, as a joint-stock company, there is often an increased focus on planning and risk management.
