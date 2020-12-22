|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Central State Bank goes live on Finastra's Fusion Phoenix core

Tuesday 22 December 2020 13:18 CET | News

Finastra has announced that Central State Bank, serving the Iowa City-Cedar Rapids Corridor and Northeast Iowa, has upgraded their Finastra core to the latest Fusion Phoenix offering. 

With Fusion Phoenix, the bank will intergrate with its other Finastra-provided banking solutions, which include Fusion CreditQuest, Fusion LaserPro, and Fusion Digital Banking.

With the Fusion Phoenix core operating system’s tight integration with the bank’s other technologies for digital banking and lending, Central State Bank will gain a holistic view into customer data to serve their retail and commercial banking customers. All crucial functions, from general ledger to contact history, will be accessible from a single database, eliminating the need for complex data transfers from one system to another. The open core will also allow the bank to expand its market in the commercial sector with offerings such as cash management, business banking and commercial lending, while hosting in the Azure cloud will deliver agility.

 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Central State Bank, Finastra, Fusion Phoenix, banking, digital banking, cash management, commercial lending
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like