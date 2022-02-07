|
News

CBA invests 20% in Paypa Plane

Monday 7 February 2022 13:19 CET | News

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has taken a 20% stake in Australia-based fintech Paypa Plane, in a bid to improve payment experiences for its small business customers.

CBA will help small business customers transition to Paypa Plane’s PayTo product, which allows them to offer customers more choices and more control over how they pay. For the bank, it’s significant that the banks and other corporates are recognising the value small fintechs can bring, in order to provide better services to their customers — specifically small business customers.

PayTo is designed to help businesses that rely on paper-based and manual processes to access more digital services from their bank account. That means CBA can now offer cost savings and better experiences, thereby better serving a customer base that has perhaps been underserved in the past.


More: Link


