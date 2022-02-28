Cambodia-based Oriental Bank, BPC partner for digital banking

Cambodia has over USD 22 billion in currency circulation and digital literacy is on the rise. The UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific reports that 15.6 percent of the population made or received digital payments during 2019, demonstrating a rapid increase in demands for digital infrastructure.
The Southeast Asian nation’s commercial bank aims to capture a sizeable market share of tech-savvy consumers as well as those who prefer brick-and-mortar banking experiences. This strategy will see Oriental Bank engaging in a 60 percent digital – 40 percent conventional banking approach.
BPC SmartVista’s platform will be used to power the digital banking experience from Know Your Customer onboarding, deposit account opening, and funds transfers. It will also be used to power end-to-end payment experiences, including QR codes, card issuing, digital loan applications, and other self-service banking channels such as ATM Driving Services.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions