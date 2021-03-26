|
CaixaBank to finish its merge with Bankia

Thursday 25 March 2021 13:46 CET | News

Spain-based CaixaBank has announced that the merger with its smaller rival, Bankia, should be completed by 26 March 2021.

The bank said that they have obtained the authorisation from Spain's National Markets and Competition Commission to move forward with the merger.

The acquisition of Bankia by Caixabank, announced in 2020, would create one of the largest Spanish domestic banks by assets.


