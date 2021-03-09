|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

C24 Bank allows users immediate digital payments after opening account

Tuesday 9 March 2021 13:36 CET | News

Germany-based open banking platform C24 has announced users can begin paying digitally as soon as they open an account instead of waiting for their credit card to arrive.

C24 bank is expanding the platform to provide additional credit card capabilities. Customers no longer have to wait to obtain a physical credit card to access their account, instead, they can connect their digital credit card to Apple Pay or Google Pay. Customers can pay directly via their smartphone after receiving an initial credit. Even if users lose their card, they can store a replacement card for mobile payment after ordering.

Customers can now also access their card data - such as number or Card Validation Code (CVC) - in the app. When shopping online, users can copy the payment information from the C24 app. The C24 Bank app is available in the Apple App Store and in the Google Play Store, and the data in this app is protected at all times. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: online banking, Open Banking, digital payments, Apple Pay, credit card
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like