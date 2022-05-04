|
bunq enters Irish banking market

Wednesday 4 May 2022

Netherlands-based digital bank bunq has entered the Irish market with a banking service that uses Irish international bank account numbers.

The neobank will offer accounts with Irish IBAN, which means customers will be able to set up direct debits and make and receive payments including monthly salaries - services not available to Irish customers without an Irish IBAN.

The bank received authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland in April 2022. The fintech enters the Irish banking market as pillar banks, Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland, prepare to exit, leaving a million customers looking to open new current accounts elsewhere. bunq is banking on some of those customers choosing its offering.

It follows its recent acquisition of Capitalflow, a specialist business lender. In addition to the current accounts offered by bunq, to customers looking to switch, Capitalflow offers equipment and vehicle financing, and commercial property loans, along with cashflow facilities like invoice discounting to Irish businesses.

