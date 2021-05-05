Buhl and yes facilitate tax returns for bank customers

Over 30 million online banking users of Volksbank Raiffeisenbank (VR) and Sparkasse banks are able to identify themselves via yes and submit their tax return paperless with WISO tax. WISO tax digitally transmits the completed return to the tax office within seconds allowing users to save time, printing costs, and paper.
In order to use the paperless submission with WISO tax, the user must identify themselves using yes technology via online banking, eliminating the need to be identified via video chat. According to a Buhl representative, it is now easier for customers of the Sparkassen and Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken to submit their tax return with WISO tax in a paperless browser. yes was incorporated into the WISO tax online app in March 2021, and will soon be available on smartphone apps as well.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions