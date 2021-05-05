|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Buhl and yes facilitate tax returns for bank customers

Wednesday 5 May 2021 14:49 CET | News

Germany-based digital income tax company Buhl and bank identity service company yes have announced simplifying tax return filings.

Over 30 million online banking users of Volksbank Raiffeisenbank (VR) and Sparkasse banks are able to identify themselves via yes and submit their tax return paperless with WISO tax. WISO tax digitally transmits the completed return to the tax office within seconds allowing users to save time, printing costs, and paper. 

In order to use the paperless submission with WISO tax, the user must identify themselves using yes technology via online banking, eliminating the need to be identified via video chat. According to a Buhl representative, it is now easier for customers of the Sparkassen and Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken to submit their tax return with WISO tax in a paperless browser. yes was incorporated into the WISO tax online app in March 2021, and will soon be available on smartphone apps as well.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, identity verification, digital identity, online security
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like