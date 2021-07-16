|
Buddybank joins Zurich Connect for insurance solutions

Friday 16 July 2021 14:03 CET | News

UniCredit smartphone-only bank buddybank has joined online insurance Zurich Connect to expand its in-app products and offer its customers car and motorcycle policies that can be subscribed by smartphone in total autonomy.
Taking advantage of the potential of new technologies, buddybank and Zurich Connect have implemented an Open Banking project, aimed at a young and digitally advanced target such as buddybank customers. The user experience in the app is reportedly quick and easy. Customers can access the Zurich Connect environment, choose the coverage they need, customise the offer, consult the complete quote, and conclude the purchase of their policy at dedicated conditions.

Customers who use the buddybank cards to pay the insurance premium will be able to access dedicated promotions that are added to the conditions of the Zurich Connect offer which rewards sustainable and responsible mobility.


Keywords: partnership, Open Banking, insurance, mobile banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Italy
