Broker Scalable Capital expands to France and Spain

Investors now have access to stocks, ETFs, funds, and common cryptocurrencies with the scalable broker, as well as set up ETF, crypto, and stock savings plans. The fintech is also planning to expand to further European countries in 2022, including Italy and Austria. According to a Scalable Capital representative, the need for ways to build wealth stretches across Europe.
Specifically, clients in France and Spain can use Scalable's broker offering to invest in over 6000 stocks, more than 1600 ETFs, and 2,200 funds and set up savings plans free of charge. The foreign currency fees that are customary for the markets are also eliminated. Investors pay either EUR 0.99 per trade or a flat rate of EUR 2.99 per month for unlimited trading. In addition to the Scalable Broker, the recently launched crypto offering Scalable Crypto is also available to customers.
