Brex raises USD 425 mln in Series D investment round

Tuesday 27 April 2021 14:00 CET | News

Brex, a company reimagining financial systems, has raised a USD 425 million Series D investment round led by Tiger Global.

The round values Brex at over USD 7.4 billion. It includes participation from new investors TCV, GIC, Baillie Gifford, Madrone Capital Partners, Durable Capital Partners LP, Valiant Capital Management and Base10, with participation from all existing major investors including Y Combinator Continuity, Ribbit Capital, DST Global, Greenoaks Capital, Lone Pine Capital and IVP.

Since launching in 2017 with a corporate card for venture backed businesses, Brex has expanded to offer SMBs and larger organisations an all-in-one platform to manage their finances. 


Keywords: Brex, funding, corporate card
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
