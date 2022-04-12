|
Brazil's Stark Bank raises USD 45 mln

Tuesday 12 April 2022 14:21 CET | News

Brazilian financial solutions platform Stark Bank has received a USD 45 million investment led by funds such as Ribbit Capital, Lachy Groom, and Bezos Expeditions.

The announcement comes about four months after the fintech, created in 2018, raised USD 13 million from venture capital investors in an initial round. Founders of Airbnb, Kavak and executives from DST, Visa and Coinbase also took part in the investment round.

The company did not disclose its valuation after the round, but its founder, Rafael Stark, said the transaction puts it closer to unicorn status. According to Stark, the amount raised will allow the fintech to increase its products portfolio.


