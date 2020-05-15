Sections
News

Brazil introduces open banking with API solutions from TecBan and Ozone

Wednesday 20 May 2020 12:49 CET | News

The Central Bank of Brazil has announced new open banking regulation along with a partnership with TecBan and Ozone.

The newly issued regulation on open banking enables the sharing of registration and transactional data from individuals or legal entities through a secure manner at the customers’ discretion, in the case of data and services that identify the customer. 

Through partnering with TecBan, Ozone aims to help accelerate the development of the open banking ecosystem to support these regulations. The open banking proof of concept and sandbox will be used to drive innovation and support the development of standards in the run up to the full market implementation.

Keywords: Central Bank of Brazil, TecBan, Ozone, open banking, proof of concept, regulation, sandbox, standardisation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Brazil
Banking & Fintech

