BNP Paribas partners with Token to launch instant payment initiative

Tuesday 9 March 2021 12:18 CET | News

Open Banking payments platform Token and BNP Paribas have  announced the launch of an online payments service to combine the power of SEPA Instant and PSD2 APIs, two major initiatives from the European Payments Council. 

Developed with Token, BNP Paribas Instanea is an instant payments initiation solution. It delivers account-to-account (A2A) payment capabilities to enhance the speed and increase the security of transactions for merchants across Europe. 

Token’s open payments platform is driving the shift from traditional payment methods to A2A payments. It provides pan-European connectivity to banks, and rich functionality to enable existing Payment Service Providers (PSPs) to benefit from Open Banking capabilities. 

BNP Paribas Instanea will easily integrate with popular shopping carts and payment gateways to deliver immediate payment settlement and enhance security. Risks like chargeback, are also eliminated as payments are authenticated by the customer in their banking portal.

More: Link


Keywords: Open Banking, Token, instant payments, account-to-account payment, online payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: France
