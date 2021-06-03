Blocksize Capital joins Avaloq.one Ecosystem

Avaloq.one was launched in 2019 and currently has 100 fintechs active in its open banking marketplace. With the inclusion of Blocksize Capital in the Avaloq.one ecosystem, the blockchain technology of the blockchain technology provider will be accessible for banks and asset managers who want to manage and trade digital assets. Blocksize Capital's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution offers a transaction-based subscription model that reduces initial implementation costs for new customers.
An open API architecture allows the SaaS offer to be connected to the existing technology infrastructure of financial institutions. According to a Blocksize Capital representative, the partnership enables the company to share their Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) knowledge with banks and asset managers. An Avaloq representative states that Blocksize Capital's digital asset solutions are an addition to Avaloq's crypto assets platform, with which they offer financial institutions a solution for crypto investments.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions