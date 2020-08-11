Blackhawk Network appoints Moneyhub for leasing compliance solutions and Open Banking standards

Using Moneyhub, Blackhawk Network is able to demonstrate a robust platform that adheres to the industry standards. The technology also enables Blackhawk Network to validate third-party providers (TPPs) to access consent driven user data and initiate payments, meaning that it can provide connectivity to third parties through live applications.
Moneyhub’s platform is built to consume and provide APIs. Coupled with their knowledge of Open Banking, it provides a solution for compliance with regulatory standards. Moneyhub not only does this for organisations covered by PSD2 but any that want to embrace GDPR compliant and consumer-centric channels such as pensions and investment providers.
Blackhawk Network creates customer and employee engagement solutions that maximise sales, productivity and loyalty. At its core, Blackhawk Network enables businesses to make connections between brands and people; in-store, online, and through mobile devices.
Moneyhub is the Open Finance platform aimed at enhancing the lifetime financial wellness of people, their communities and their businesses. Moneyhub’s APIs and white-label solutions power businesses - both from within and from outside of financial services - with data connections and intelligence, leveraging Open Banking payments to enable hyper-personalised experiences that drive customer engagement.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions