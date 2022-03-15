|
News

Bixie teams up with UBX

Tuesday 15 March 2022 14:06 CET | News

Bixie, an AI-powered finance platform for women, has tapped UBx, an Open Finance platform by Union Bank of the Philippines, in providing digital solutions for beneficiaries.

The partnership hopes to help Filipino women with financial knowledge, network, tools, products, and services to help them become financially independent.

Bixie will leverage the Open Finance platform of UBX to disburse aid funds directly to beneficiaries through i2i’s disbursement network. i2i, the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) venture of UBX, has a network of over 3,000 banking agents that provide basic banking solutions and services in unserved and underserved areas in the Philippines.

Bixie has also started providing Filipino women with a free personal accident with telemedicine insurance policies to women through Assured, UBX’s embedded insurance platform.

Bixie also has a digital ledger/financial goal tracker that provides women insights on their spending. It also features a digital community center that allows members to share their financial goals and milestones.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, artificial intelligence, Open Finance, banks, BaaS
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Philippines
