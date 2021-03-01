|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bitcoin app Mode secures GBP 6 mln investment

Monday 1 March 2021 14:38 CET | News

London Stock Exchange-listed Bitcoin app Mode has secured a total of GBP 6 million in oversubscribed placing arranged by Peterhouse Capital Limited, according to Yahoo Finance.

Mode plans to use the capital to expand its offerings to the Asian market while also adding to its Bitcoin holdings. In October 2020, Mode revealed that its strategy was to put 10% of its treasury holdings into Bitcoin, which at the time was around USD 1 million.

As with the Mode offering at the time of their IPO in October 2020, this placing was oversubscribed. The objectives include launching a payments solution powered by Open Banking, developing a loyalty and reward engine, integrating new payment capabilities, and expanding the business to Asia, according to Mode staff.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Open Banking, Mode, IPO, Bitcoin, online banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like