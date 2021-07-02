|
BigPay enters digital banking space in Malaysia

Friday 2 July 2021 13:07 CET | News

BigPay has officially submitted its application for a digital banking licence to Bank Negara Malaysia, according to fintechnews.my.

BigPay’s consortium include Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF), Ikhlas Capital, and a foreign conglomerate with fintech expertise. They said in a statement that each of the consortium partners is contributing something unique for the success of BigPay Bank. In addition to the consortium partners, BigPay is part of the airasia Group and has access to a broad ecosystem that includes ecommerce merchants and consumers, insurance, and telecoms.

Over the past 4 years, BigPay has successfully added several regulated financial products to its offerings, from e-money and international remittance to micro-insurance and budgeting, with the goal of being a one-stop solution for Malaysians’ financial needs. In the coming months of 2021, BigPay will launch a number of new services – including responsible credit, micro-savings, and an offering for mSMEs and freelancers.


