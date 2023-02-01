Subscribe
Bergos launches core banking solution in partnership with FNZ

Wednesday 1 February 2023 12:34 CET | News

Switzerland-based private bank Bergos has announced the launch of its new core banking solution in cooperation with the wealth management platform FNZ.

The implementation of phase 1, a new app, was executed within eight months as a result of the close cooperation between the two companies. With the new e-banking functions, Bergos customers can now access the Bergos mobile app, where functions for managing finances on the go are available.

Further expansion plans

With the launch of the app, phase 1 of the project was successfully completed. Further stages of expansion are planned for 2023, including further development of the customer experience with a focus on private banking, advice, and wealth management. The new platform includes digital-first, SaaS-based core banking and wealth management technology, infrastructure, and operational services.


As a result, Bergos will offer its customers more efficient banking services while streamlining internal processes and improving overall efficiency. According to a Bergos representative, the bank is dedicated to human private banking, and they plan to leverage the potential of cutting-edge digital solutions to best equip their teams with the tools they need to best devote their time to Bergos’ clients.

 

FNZ’s role in Bergos’ digitisation process

After a comprehensive review of various vendors to support digital transformation and improve functional capabilities, Bergos’ decided to partner with FNZ. For the modernisation of the private bank’s existing systems, a fully integrated, API-controlled platform is being used, which is geared towards the digitisation of the specific processes in private banking. According to an FNZ Switzerland representative, the wealth management platform is pleased that they were able to support Bergos in achieving this significant milestone on their digital transformation journey.

Bergos’ wealth management offer

As an independent Swiss private bank, Bergos invests in and advises primarily in all liquid asset classes and all common reference currencies as well as alternative investments. In real estate and private equity, Bergos draws on a worldwide network. They focus particularly on family businesses, wealthy individuals, next generation, and shipping clients. Bergos offers these client groups significant added value through their specialist expertise and tailored services, as well as events and networking platforms. The range of services includes classic Asset Management for private and institutional investors, multi and single-asset class solutions, and custom-made solutions that are professionally managed by senior investment specialists. 

More: Link


