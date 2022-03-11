|
Battle Financial chooses Finxact as its platform for banking operations

Friday 11 March 2022 12:51 CET | News

Provider of next-gen core banking platforms to the US regional banking sector Finxact has announced that Battle Financial, a Colorado-based company building Battle Bank has selected the former to be its platform for banking operations.

Battle Bank is expected to launch in the second half of 2022 and was founded by former group of founders of everBank.com, which was later acquired at over USD 27 billion in assets by TIAA, in 2017.

Founded in 2017, Finxact is a platform for the business of banking that empowers Battle Bank to be behind its product ecosystem, delivering high quality solutions and services. 

Finxact is a SaaS platform designed to support the scale and regulatory requirements of the largest American financial institutions. It counts for a cloud-based banking system that offers 100% remote accessibility and data access through a set of modern APIs, allowing clients to create end user-oriented banking solutions and products. 


More: Link


