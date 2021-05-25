|
BASIS ID partners with Kemit kingdom to support the African Community

Tuesday 25 May 2021 13:10 CET | News

BASIS iD has partnered with startup company Kemit Kingdom to support its project, Wakanda Messenger, which provides access to financial services by fail-safe and digital identity verification.


Wakanda is a messenger app with social platform features and financial services integrated within it. According to the official press release, the application was created in response to the needs of the African community related to money remittance, ecommerce, and the situation regarding unemployment in many countries of the continent.

BASIS iD aims at securing the use of the financial instruments provided by the platform and ensuring that it stays compliant with international KYC, AML, PSD2 and GDPR standards. 


