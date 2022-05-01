|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Barclays upgrades agreement with Barrenjoey Capital Partners

Wednesday 18 May 2022 15:00 CET | News

UK-based banking group Barclays has announced that it increased its shareholding in Barrenjoey Capital Partners from 9.9% to 18.2% by way of subscribing for GBP 42 mln of new capital.

According to Barclays, the announcement further strengthens its strategic partnership, by providing additional regulatory capital to support the growth in Barrenjoey’s Markets business, including the establishment of its Fixed Income Derivatives and Equity Financing platforms.

In addition to accessing Barclays’ global distribution network across Equities and Fixed Income, global research, and cross-border advisory and global sector expertise, the relationship will also expand Barrenjoey’s access to Barclays’ leading Credit Trading and Securitisation capabilities.

In September 2020, Barclays invested GBP 25 million in Barrenjoey for a 9.99% economic interest and a 4.99% voting interest. The bank also entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Barrenjoey covering global product distribution, research, cross border advisory and debt capital markets, as well as making available balance sheet capacity for Barrenjoey to support its clients.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: investment, partnership, Venture Capital, equity, online banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Barclays, Barrenjoey Capital Partners
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Barclays

|

Barrenjoey Capital Partners

|
Discover all the Company news on Barclays and other articles related to Barclays in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like