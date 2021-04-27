Banxware partners with The Platform Group for real-time lending

Banxware enables digital platforms such as marketplaces and other aggregators to offer integrated liquidity solutions and loans for traders in real time. The Platform Group currently operates nine platforms with around 3500 dealers. Banxware has integrated its ‘Merchant Cash Advance’ into The Platform Group’s products allowing dealers to digitally submit a loan application via the company's portal which will be processed within 15 minutes via Banxware.
The United Volksbank Raiffeisenbank (VVRB) is also cooperating on this project as a lending partner. For the time being, dealers can apply for loans of up to EUR 15,000, yet this limit will be increased in the medium term. Banxware's Merchant Cash Advance product is now available on The Platform Group's marketplaces, allowing the company to expand its offering for dealers, but also underpinning its growth plans on the German market, according to the Banxware press release.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions