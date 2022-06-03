Subscribe
Banktivity partners Salt Edge to digitise banking

Friday 3 June 2022 15:12 CET | News

US-based personal finance management (PFM) app Banktivity has partnered up with Salt Edge, a provider offering Open Banking solutions, to digitise their banking process.

The partnership will help its customers in the UK and EU to connect their bank accounts and have all their financial data pulled into the app instantly and fully digitally. Using Salt Edge’s data aggregation solution, Banktivity helps its end customers to connect and access all bank account data in one place.

Salt Edge Account Information solution allows Banktivity customers in the UK and EU to access 2,500+ Open Banking and PSD2 channels.


More: Link


