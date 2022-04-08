|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Banks including Wells Fargo, BofA consider Zelle for retail

Friday 8 April 2022 15:02 CET | News

Wells Fargo and Bank of America, among other banks, have reportedly planned to enable Zelle for online retail payments at big merchants, according to eMarketer citing the Wall Street Journal.

Not everyone is on board with the plan – some JP Morgan executives said it’s not the right time for such a plan, people familiar with the matter told the Journal. The executives said Zelle should focus on protecting against consumer fraud, which has proliferated on the peer-to-peer payment (P2P) network. And regulatory gray areas mean victims often struggle to get banks to refund them for fraudulent charges and scams, the New York Times reported, according to eMarketer.

But other banks support the plan because it could let them set their own rules and fees for payment acceptance. These banks can participate in the scheme individually but would need to get a vote from Zelle’s owners before activating the service across the entire network. Zelle is operated by Early Warning Services, which is owned by seven banks – including JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Bank of America, Open Banking, mobile banking
Categories: Online & Mobile Banking
Companies: Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Zelle
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking News & Fintech News

::: more

Bank of America

|

Wells Fargo

|

Zelle

|
Discover all the Company news on Bank of America and other articles related to Bank of America in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like