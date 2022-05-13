Banking Circle partners with Gresham for cash reconciliation

By operating as a cloud-based managed service, Gresham’s Control solution allows Banking Circle to outsource non-core business functions, including end-to-end management of Gresham’s Clareti platform, and focus on higher-level, value-add tasks.
The elimination of costly manual processes, human error and infrastructure management has led to a more streamlined experience for customers and more scalable and resilient operations for the bank, as per the press release.
This partnership is part of a wider shared mission of the two companies, both of whom are part of the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology (LHoFT), to improve market confidence and facilitate fintech innovation.
Banking Circle’s officials stated that Gresham’s Control solution is already facilitating their control mechanisms while simultaneously allowing them to innovate and scale. This particular module was suited to meet the challenges their facing, and Gresham’s technology stack is aligned with several of their future objectives.
Banking Circle is looking forward to expanding their relationship to leverage additional solutions and services such as securities reconciliation and other key functions which are important to its long-term business growth targets.
