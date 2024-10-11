Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Banked acquires Australian fintech Waave

Friday 11 October 2024 09:15 CET | News

Pay by Bank provider Banked has announced the acquisition of Australian payment technology firm Waave, establishing a partnership with Chemist Warehouse as well.

Following this announcement, the acquisition will position Banked at the forefront of Australia’s Pay by Bank market, while also providing the company with the possibility to establish a strategic collaboration with Chemist Warehouse in order to deliver optimised experiences to customers in the region. 

In addition, Banked is set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well. 

Banked acquires Australian fintech Waave, and sparks partnership with Chemist Warehouse.

More information on the announcement

As Pay by Bank is currently gaining traction across the globe, Banked’s acquisition of Waave represents an important step into the firm’s strategy of offering its improved and secure payment technology and customer insights to the Australian market. 

Chemist Warehouse and Waave have been working on developing a low-cost, secure, and engaging customer experience for Pay by Bank, a process that represented a critical factor in the acquisition strategy. At the same time, by partnering with Chemist Warehouse, Banked will have the possibility to support the manner in which businesses continue to gain insights and develop enhanced PayTo products for traders and clients. The timing of this initiative is also aligned with the growing demand from merchants for reduced payment fees and the overall global shift toward real-time payments.

The acquisition of Waave represents a major step forward in Banked’s mission of expanding its worldwide payments network. As Australia represents a key market for the company and Waave’s technology and market presence align with its vision, the financial institution aims to gain access to major brands that already benefit from Waave’s payment technology. By acquiring its Pay by Bank solution and integrating its suite of products with its own, Banked is expected to continue driving the adoption of real-time payment solutions across Australia, followed by more regions in the future. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, partnership, banking, online banking, mobile banking, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Banked, Chemist Warehouse, Waave
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Banked

|

Chemist Warehouse

|

Waave

|
Discover all the Company news on Banked and other articles related to Banked in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like