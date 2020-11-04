|
Bank of Ireland introduces Apple Pay to customers

Wednesday 4 November 2020 14:22 CET | News

Bank of Ireland has brought Apple Pay to its customers as a way to pay that helps them avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash. 

Customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. Apple Pay is accepted in supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail outlets, and many more places, according to the official press release. 

The Apple Pay launch follows the October 2020 rollout of the new Bank of Ireland mobile app for Apple customers. The new iOS mobile app contains a range of new features including the ability to view and download statements, set up, view, and manage Standing Orders, and add an account online. 


Keywords: Bank of Ireland, Apple Pay, payment card, mobile pay, payments, contactless payment, mobile app
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Ireland
