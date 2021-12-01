Bank Hapoalim to invest USD 10 mln in Neema

Hapoalim is expected to invest USD 10 million in the company at a USD 40-$50 million valuation. Neema has developed a digital wallet that allows users to conduct money transfers along with other financial services specifically for unserved populations in the Israeli financial market, such as foreign workers.
Bank Hapoalim is well-acquainted with Neema, which has been working with its payment app, Bit, for over a year. That collaboration enables both apps to work together and allows Israeli companies and people to make bank transfers using the Bit app to foreign workers who struggle with opening a local account in Israel but can use Neema's services.
Neema has thousands of customers and conducts transfers of over USD 314 million every year. Its financial services mainly serve as an alternative to bank accounts, and it enables its users to make payments and transfer money in Israel and around the world. Neema’s users deposit their money into a digital wallet and can later conduct additional actions and manage their funds.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions