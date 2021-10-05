|
Bank DBS Indonesia and Kredivo increase joint financing limit to USD 70 mln

Tuesday 5 October 2021 15:15 CET | News

DBS Indonesia and digital credit platform Kredivo have announced a joint financing of up to USD 70 million to be channeled to customers of Kredivo.

For Kredivo, this collaboration will help further the company's commitment to expand credit access to tens of millions of users in the next few years both through its market leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and personal loan products.

DBS has a presence in 18 markets, headquartered and registered in Singapore. DBS is in Asia's three main growth axes: China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. DBS provides a complete range of services for customers, SME, as well as corporate banking. DBS has also set up a USD 37 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia.


