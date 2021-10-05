Bank DBS Indonesia and Kredivo increase joint financing limit to USD 70 mln

For Kredivo, this collaboration will help further the company's commitment to expand credit access to tens of millions of users in the next few years both through its market leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and personal loan products.
DBS has a presence in 18 markets, headquartered and registered in Singapore. DBS is in Asia's three main growth axes: China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. DBS provides a complete range of services for customers, SME, as well as corporate banking. DBS has also set up a USD 37 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions