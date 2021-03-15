|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bangko Sentral to finalise an Open Finance circular by next quarter

Monday 15 March 2021 13:37 CET | News

Phillipine-based Bangko Sentral has announced it will finalise an Open Finance circular by next quarter to set rules on the sharing of customers’ financial data among institutions.

A draft proposal released in December 2019 showed the circular will allow for the establishment of an Open Finance Oversight Committee that will be recognised by the central bank. The self-governing, industry-led body will be responsible for its own membership and participation rules, standards, and procedures.

Besides, some parties also expressed interest in using Open Finance to expand data supply bank products such as insurance and entitlements.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, Open Finance, data, data sharing
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Philippines
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like